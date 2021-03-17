Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8,222.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $8,978,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $15,173,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

