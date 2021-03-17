Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8,222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

FCX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

