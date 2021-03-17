FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.