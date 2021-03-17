Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE stock opened at €36.27 ($42.67) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.99 and its 200 day moving average is €37.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

