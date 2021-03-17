Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.18% of Frontline worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Danske lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

