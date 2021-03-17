FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Shares of FSKR opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,368,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

