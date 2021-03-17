Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.87

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and traded as high as $30.08. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 27,749 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

