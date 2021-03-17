Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Insider Sells $111,729.43 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 4,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.39.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.