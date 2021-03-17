Function X Price Hits $0.22 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $50.49 million and $1.02 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.50 or 1.00027189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,094.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00086174 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,756,095 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

