Function X Price Hits $0.22 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $50.49 million and $1.02 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.50 or 1.00027189 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035205 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012182 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 7,094.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001196 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00086174 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003505 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
