Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $459,241.30 and $1.84 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00463951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00061770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00143961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.35 or 0.00604770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,210,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,988 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.