Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.