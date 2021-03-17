Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.19 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $3.19 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

