Fusible (FUSII) Market Cap Tops $1.84 Million

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $4.43 or 0.00007983 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $368,785.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusible has traded 10,771.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00460568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00144308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00580191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

