Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 11th total of 18,570,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.11. 161,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,317,903. Futu has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

