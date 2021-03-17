Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 11th total of 18,570,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FUTU traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.11. 161,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,317,903. Futu has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.45 and a beta of 1.76.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.
