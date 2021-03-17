FY2021 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

