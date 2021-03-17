FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

