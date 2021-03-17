FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut by Truist Securiti

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

VNO stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

