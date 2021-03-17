FY2024 EPS Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

