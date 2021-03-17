FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Agenus Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

