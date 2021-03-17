G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GFSZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of G4S stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. G4S has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

