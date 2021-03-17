Gala (GALA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $954,102.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $178.86 million and $954,102.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.