Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Galapagos traded as low as $79.77 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 2118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.76.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

