Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Galaxy Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Galaxy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.