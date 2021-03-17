Galecto, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.67) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLTO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38. Galecto has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

