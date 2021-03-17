GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.58

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $19.70. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 58,962 shares changing hands.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $539.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $745,259.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,100. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

