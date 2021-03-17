Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend of GBX 45

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GAW stock traded down GBX 735 ($9.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,445 ($123.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,973. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a twelve month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of £100.29 and a 200-day moving average of £102.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Dividend History for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.