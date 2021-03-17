Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend of GBX 45

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GAW stock traded down GBX 735 ($9.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,445 ($123.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,973. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a twelve month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of £100.29 and a 200-day moving average of £102.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

