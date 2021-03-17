Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,592.50

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,592.50 ($20.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,620 ($21.17). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,620 ($21.17), with a volume of 50,616 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,592.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,610.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.75.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.