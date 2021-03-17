GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $11.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.