Gary S. Bedard Sells 1,252 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 1,252 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $377,665.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,941,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.59. 5,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,592. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lennox International by 888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

