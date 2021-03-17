GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $132.76 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. GateToken has a market cap of $132.76 million and $10.99 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00055296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.49 or 0.00663242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,031,858 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

