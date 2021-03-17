Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 5.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.63. 743,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 771,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

