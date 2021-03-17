GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of GATX worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of GATX opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

