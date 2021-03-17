Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.60

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.88), with a volume of 189719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

