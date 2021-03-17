Gene Source Code Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

