General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 11th total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CANN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 256,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,388. General Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

