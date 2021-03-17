General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,613,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.