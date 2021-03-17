General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
General Electric stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,613,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
