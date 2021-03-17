General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,613,289. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.