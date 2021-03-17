General Electric’s (GE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of GE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

