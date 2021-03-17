General Electric’s (GE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
GE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Shares of GE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.
In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
