General Electric’s (GE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,448,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.