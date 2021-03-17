General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.11

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 1424757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

