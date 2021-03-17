General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in General Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 764,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 232,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. 195,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,443,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

