Genesis Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00012983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.