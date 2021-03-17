Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 19,668,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,847,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

