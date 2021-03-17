Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Gentherm worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,219. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

