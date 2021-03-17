GeoCoin (GEO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,530.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $5,530.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00356994 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.14 or 1.00251552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3,110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00078640 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars.

