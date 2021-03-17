GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $18,290.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.30 or 0.00349572 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.44 or 1.00196796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7,017.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087642 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

