GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $574,140.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $574,140.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,594,011 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

