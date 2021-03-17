Geoff E. Tanner Sells 1,200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,153. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $145,035,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

