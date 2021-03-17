GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.88 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00006661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00638657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034019 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

