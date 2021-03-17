GHOST (GHOST) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $4.20 million and $326,301.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00571307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars.

